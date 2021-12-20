Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Sells $276,500.00 in Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $988.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after buying an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Clarus by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 564,979 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.