Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLZNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $20.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Clariant has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

