Citigroup Downgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Danske downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $107.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

