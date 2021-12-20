Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $267.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.65.

CI opened at $219.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

