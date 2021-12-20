Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $267.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.65.
CI opened at $219.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.