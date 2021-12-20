Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $238.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $255.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.61.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $219.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $3,118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,468,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 135,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,201,000 after buying an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

