Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $219.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

