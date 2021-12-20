ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

