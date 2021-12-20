Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $317,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

