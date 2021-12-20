Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
About Chemesis International
