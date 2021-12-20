Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

