Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $362.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.16 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

