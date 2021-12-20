ChainX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 33% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $18.80 million and $1.08 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.10 or 0.08387674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00076754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.20 or 1.00022629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

