Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $89.77 on Monday. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

