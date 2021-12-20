Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cerner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

CERN traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,668. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

