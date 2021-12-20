Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.85. 1,742,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.41. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

