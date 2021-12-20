Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -12.04%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

