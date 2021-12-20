Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

CVE stock opened at C$14.52 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.03 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

