Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.53.

NYSE CE opened at $159.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

