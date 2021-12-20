Cedar Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.91. 210,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,431. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

