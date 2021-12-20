Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 596 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

