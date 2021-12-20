Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 2,198 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,588,000 after buying an additional 1,948,992 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 255,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.44. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,072. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.43 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.