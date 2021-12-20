Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFND. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter.

DFND stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.08. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

