Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $108.55. 7,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,217. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

