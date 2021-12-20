Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.75. 645,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,570,081. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.