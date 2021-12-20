Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 531 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 242,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 123,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,702,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,614 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.50. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.