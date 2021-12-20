Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.56. 103,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,281. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

