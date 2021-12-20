CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Gap Up to $39.22

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.22, but opened at $40.63. CDK Global shares last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 813 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

