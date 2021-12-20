CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Lifted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 103.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $101.75 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

