Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

CAT opened at $201.37 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.46. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.