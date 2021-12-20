Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 31.9% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $201.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.46. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

