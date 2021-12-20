Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $228,420,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,786. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

