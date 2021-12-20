Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.60-0.65) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.30).

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,291. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

