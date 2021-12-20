Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises 1.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

CCL stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

