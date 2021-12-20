Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in November

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CRDF traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

