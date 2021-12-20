Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $41.39 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion and $1.23 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00226257 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.00 or 0.00496320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00067495 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,865,878,494 coins and its circulating supply is 34,172,484,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

