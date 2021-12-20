Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.30

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.30 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 5,129.50 ($67.79), with a volume of 78123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,150 ($68.06).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,090.60. The firm has a market cap of £951.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.