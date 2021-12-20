Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.21

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.21 and last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 2238489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEED shares. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

