Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$177.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a C$121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$150.47.

Shares of CNR opened at C$164.12 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$159.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

