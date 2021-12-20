Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $4.90. 4,033,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,671,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 4.46. Canaan has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,437,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,010 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,026 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,800 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

