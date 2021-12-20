California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 932,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get California Resources alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,400 shares of company stock worth $26,776,714 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRC stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. 88,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. California Resources has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.