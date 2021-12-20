C WorldWide Group Holding A S Takes Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

