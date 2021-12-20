C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 35,002 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,755,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,002 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $299,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

