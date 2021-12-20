C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 28,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $37,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $555.34 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.