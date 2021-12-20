C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 28,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.07% of DexCom worth $37,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $555.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $583.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

