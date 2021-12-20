C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 1,641 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

