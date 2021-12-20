C WorldWide Group Holding A S Invests $12.25 Million in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,251,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.44% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 46.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 23.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.45. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

