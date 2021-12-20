C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 1,061 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in Cognex by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.