BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $117.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

