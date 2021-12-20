BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $27.73 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 940,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,725,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 8.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.51 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

