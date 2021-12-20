Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 18,990,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $7.14. 204,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,495. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

