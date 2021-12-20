Busey Wealth Management Purchases 660 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,608,000. Amundi bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool stock opened at $230.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average of $219.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.